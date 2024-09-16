Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.88

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 110788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $17,743,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $19,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

