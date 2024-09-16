ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $86,996 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$46.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.11. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

