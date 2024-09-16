ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACO.X
Insider Buying and Selling
ATCO Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$46.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.11. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.