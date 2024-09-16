Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 378,500 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,682. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

