Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Astrotech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.15. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

