Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

AWH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

