ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in August

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,796,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.9 days.

ASICS Trading Up 13.2 %

ASICS stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

