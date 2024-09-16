ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in August

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,796,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.9 days.
ASICS Trading Up 13.2 %
ASICS stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.
ASICS Company Profile
