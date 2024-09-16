ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ SPRY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 394,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,943. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,395 shares of company stock worth $12,217,032. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

