Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $11.80. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Ark Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.