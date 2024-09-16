Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Down 5.1%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 780,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 266,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $822.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
