Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
