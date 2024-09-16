Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.