Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,659 shares during the quarter. Aramark makes up 0.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aramark worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 154.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 274,780 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 33.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

