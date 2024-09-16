Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

APSI stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.