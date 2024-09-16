Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance
APSI stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About Aqua Power Systems
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Power Systems
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.