Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.95.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

