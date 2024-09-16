Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,408,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

