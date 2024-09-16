Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $1.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

