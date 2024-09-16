API3 (API3) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.18 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $169.58 million and $7.18 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 140,640,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,397,202 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

