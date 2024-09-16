APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

APA opened at $24.07 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

