Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

