ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $14,205.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $14,905.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $16,227.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ANIP traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. 353,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,411. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.