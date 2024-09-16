Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Newmont by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.