Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

