Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stryker by 146.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $370.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

