Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,115,000 after purchasing an additional 395,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.83.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.