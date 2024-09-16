Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

