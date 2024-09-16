Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,472. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

