Andrew Fairley Purchases 7,391 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley acquired 7,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$17,642.32 ($11,761.54).
Qualitas Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.
Qualitas Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Qualitas’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
About Qualitas
Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.
