Analyzing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Public Storage pays out 109.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Public Storage and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 44.88% 36.55% 10.52% AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and AMEN Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.52 billion 13.91 $2.15 billion $11.01 32.62 AMEN Properties $3.68 million 7.50 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 5 2 2.57 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $325.15, suggesting a potential downside of 9.47%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

