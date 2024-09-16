Analyzing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp -0.14% -0.45% -0.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 1 3.00 thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. thyssenkrupp pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and thyssenkrupp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.88 billion 1.97 $190.00 million N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $43.94 billion 0.05 -$2.21 billion $0.14 23.99

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than thyssenkrupp.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. It also offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

