Analysts’ Downgrades for September 16th (ALLY, CL, DYN, ENLC, KNSL, MKSI, NCLH, NSRGY, NVMI, REG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 16th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $224.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $149.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $144.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.