Amy L. Ladd Sells 450 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.10. 444,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,108. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

