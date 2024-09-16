Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2,508.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.67. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

