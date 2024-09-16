Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.74

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 150605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.