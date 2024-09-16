AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Increased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $167.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

