American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,266,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $238.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

