American Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

American Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 9.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

COWZ opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.