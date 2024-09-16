American Planning Services Inc. Buys 5,103 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.