American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,237. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,902,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

