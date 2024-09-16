American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,872. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

