Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.55 and last traded at $183.59. 6,828,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 42,065,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

