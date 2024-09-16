AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 945,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 31,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,094,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,284,636.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $269,227 and sold 180,668 shares valued at $740,456. Insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.68. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Research analysts forecast that AlTi Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.