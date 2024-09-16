Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 839,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 239.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Aaron’s by 172.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $115,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.7 %

AAN stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.