Alpine Associates Management Inc. Sells 38,500 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for approximately 11.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Hess worth $245,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

Hess stock opened at $128.57 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.