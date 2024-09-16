Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 536,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,861,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

