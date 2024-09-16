Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Achieves $56.23 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $56.23 million and approximately $540,358.11 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001599 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

