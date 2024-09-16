Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Ally Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.65.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

