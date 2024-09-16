Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,816 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.84% of Ally Financial worth $101,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ally Financial by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.