Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 83687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

