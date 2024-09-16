Algorand Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $22.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,101,702 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

