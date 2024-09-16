Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. 158,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Airbus has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.46 billion. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

