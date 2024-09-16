Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EADSY
Airbus Trading Down 0.1 %
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 billion. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.